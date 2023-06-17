Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon is creating a storm online. While a section of people have slammed the depiction of Ramayana by Om Raut, there are also a few fans who have loved the modern day epic saga. The film is getting criticised for shoddy dialogues and VFX. Amidst this, a video of Arun Govil, who played Ram in Ramayan serial, is going viral online wherein he speaks against Adipurush saying that one should not play with India's sanskriti. However, the said clip is old and not the actor's reaction to Adipurush post its release on the big screens. Adipurush: Viral Video of Monkey Watching Lord Hanuman on Big Screen Melts Netizens' Hearts, Fans Say 'Divine Connection'.

