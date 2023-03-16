Anshuman Jha and Sierra Winters have tied the knot once again! The couple first tied the knot in October last year and it was a white wedding ceremony. Months later, the couple got married again and this time in a ‘traditional Vedic wedding’. The Love Sex Aur Dhokha fame actor has shared a picture on Instagram from the intimate ceremony. Anshuman Jha Gets Married to Long-Time Partner Sierra Winters in the US.

Anshuman Jha And Sierra Winters Wedding Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshuman Jha (@theanshumanjha)

