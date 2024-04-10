The makers of Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 have dropped a new romantic track from the film titled "Gulabi Akhiyan" on Wednesday, April 10. The second track from the upcoming film LSD2 is a romantic ballad filled with enchanting vocals by Jubin Nautiyal and Sakshi Holkar. The song, penned by Kumar and composed by Meet Bros, features Abhinav Sharma and Anisha Sharma. LSD2 is helmed by Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Cult Movies. LSD2 releases in the theatres on April 19. Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 Teaser: Ekta Kapoor’s Erotic Thriller, Featuring Uorfi Javed, Highlights Scandals in This Social Media Era (Watch Video).

Watch “Gulabi Ankhiyan” Song Here:

