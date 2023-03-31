After Priyanka Chopra opened a can of worms about being sidelined in the Bollywood industry, she instantly became the talk of the town where many stars lauded her. Now, supporting PeeCee, Shekhar Suman took to Twitter and revealed how few people in Bollywood has ganged up against him and his son Adhyayan Suman. He also mentioned late Sushant Singh Rajput's name in his series of tweets. Kangana Ranaut Makes Fresh Allegations Against Karan Johar, Claims He ‘Banned’ Priyanka Chopra From Bollywood Over Shah Rukh Khan's Friendship.

Shekhar Suman Supports Priyanka Chopra:

I know of atleast 4ppl in the industry who have ganged up to have me n adhyayan removed from many projects.i know it for sure.These 'gangsters' have a lot of clout and they are more dangerous than a rattle snake.But the truth is they can create hurdles but they cannot stop us. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) March 30, 2023

There's More:

It will happen to others too.That's the way the cookie crumbles in the industry.Take it or leave it.and Priyanka decided to leave.and thank God she did.for now we have a true-blue global icon representing India in https://t.co/cleRR7DGsL they say every cloud has a silver lining. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) March 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)