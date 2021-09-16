Salman Khan took the internet by storm when he shared the newest Disney+ Hotstar ad, featuring Shah Rukh Khan. That's not it, hinting at SRK's one-of-a-kind debut on the OTT platform, Sallu also used his signature line from Dabangg and wrote, "Hmmm Swagat nahi karoge @iamsrk ka." Well, this particular act of the bhaijaan has made him trend on Twitter where SRK-Salman's are going crazy. Check it out. Shah Rukh Khan’s New Disney+ Hotstar Ad Hints About His Debut on OTT Platform, Salman Khan Says ’Hmmm Swagat Nahi Karoge SRK Ka? (Watch Video).

Yussss!

Indeed!

Aww!

Woah!

Respect!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)