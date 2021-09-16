Salman Khan took the internet by storm when he shared the newest Disney+ Hotstar ad, featuring Shah Rukh Khan. That's not it, hinting at SRK's one-of-a-kind debut on the OTT platform, Sallu also used his signature line from Dabangg and wrote, "Hmmm Swagat nahi karoge @iamsrk ka." Well, this particular act of the bhaijaan has made him trend on Twitter where SRK-Salman's are going crazy. Check it out. Shah Rukh Khan’s New Disney+ Hotstar Ad Hints About His Debut on OTT Platform, Salman Khan Says ’Hmmm Swagat Nahi Karoge SRK Ka? (Watch Video).

Yussss!

Indeed!

This is the golden opportunity fr #SalmanKhan & #SRK fans to end this POINTLESS fanwar! 👎 Even Salman & SRK don't like these things, fans fighting/abusing eachother.. they share beautiful bond ❤️.. plz let's not insult their pure friendship or trying bring them down.🙏 https://t.co/dxETYPS8Co — Mohammed Sohail ❁ (@ItsSohailM) September 16, 2021

Aww!

Woah!

Here comes a silent support from #SalmanKhan for his dearest friend SRK 🔥😍 "SRK PRIDE OF INDIA" #WeLoveShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/9QH4BTj9J4 — Alex🏹 (@_wanna_be_bad) September 16, 2021

Respect!

The man who always stand by his friends through Thick & Thin, Always support them No matter what, Always wishes the best for Everyone...♥️ RESPECT!!#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/6rK2S66ViC — .BeingChetanshi (@BeingSalmaniac5) September 16, 2021

