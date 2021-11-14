Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were spotted at the Mumbai Airport by shutterbugs. It wasn’t clear where the trio were headed to. But now the lovely couple has shared a glimpse of their vacay on Instagram and they are at the tropical paradise. Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are holidaying in Maldives. The actors has shared pictures of the breathtaking view from the resort they are resided at and it is just beautiful.

The View From Their Tropical Paradise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Ain’t That View Beautiful?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)