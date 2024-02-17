Ajay Devgn is set to reprise his role as Bajirao Singham in Rohit Shetty's next Singham movie, Singham Again. The actor recently surprised fans with a shirtless Instagram photo, flaunting his toned physique and tattooed chest. Sporting sleek black sunglasses, Ajay struck a pose that caught everyone's attention. The internet erupted in praise, with users unable to contain their admiration. One remarked, Even at this age, he is looking so hot," while another declared, "It's amazing; I fell in love with this photo.” check out his latest post below! Jordan Peterson Shares Ajay Devgn’s Singham’s Scorpio Drifting Scene With Caption ‘Goodbye Hollywood’; Community Notes ‘Corrects’ Author Saying It’s Not ‘AI-Generated’ – Here’s Why.

Ajay Devgn's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

