A Bollywood portal reported that Akshay Kumar has slashed his fee for Bell Bottom by Rs 30 crore at the request of producer Vashu Bhagnani. Akshay dismissed the report with a tweet saying, "What waking up to FAKE Scoops feels like!"

Check out Akshay Kumar's tweet here...

What waking up to FAKE Scoops feels like! 🙄🥴 https://t.co/jxn1cXT6as — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2021

