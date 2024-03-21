Ananya Panday is overjoyed to become ‘masi’ as her cousin Alanna prepares for motherhood. Alanna Panday and her husband, Ivor McCray, celebrated a baby shower in Mumbai. Ananya, the Bollywood star, joyfully attended the event. She shared a photo on Instagram with her pregnant cousin Alanna and Aaliya Washere. Ananya looked charming in a white printed dress, while Alanna glowed in a white gown. Ananya captioned the photo, "Maasis and baby mama." The family celebration was a delightful occasion. Check out the pic Call Me Bae actress shared below! Ananya Panday’s Cousin Alanna Panday Is Expecting a Baby Boy With Husband Ivor McCray! See 7 Stunning Pics of the Mom-To-Be Flaunting Her Baby Bump.

Ananya Panday's Instagram Post

Ananya Panday's Instagram Story

