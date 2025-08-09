Ananya Panday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her cousin brother Ahaan Panday in a sweet Instagram post. She shared a collage of pictures showing their close bond—from casual moments in white shirts to festive evenings in traditional outfits. Smiling and affectionate, Ananya’s post reflected their strong family connection. She captioned it, “Happy Rakhi Ahaani! Love you @ahaanpandayy,” expressing her love and pride for Ahaan, who is gaining attention with his debut in Saiyaara. The post gave fans a rare peek into their personal life beyond the glamour of Bollywood, highlighting the warmth and closeness they share as family. Ananya Panday Says ‘A Star Is Born’ to Debutant Ahaan Panday Following Release of His Debut Film ‘Saiyaara’ (See Post)

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @ananyapanday)

