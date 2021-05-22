Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were supposed to get married last but a global pandemic thwarted their plans. Now fans keep looking for signs that the couple might have already exchanged their vows. Today, the Mirzapur actor shared a picture of a hand with mehendi and flowers on it. He called it Mehendi doodle which he loves. That's it! Fans are almost confident that the two are getting married.

Check out Ali Fazal's post here...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

