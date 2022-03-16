Alia Bhatt celebrated her 29th birthday on March 15. The actress who is currently in the Maldives with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt today (March 16) shared a video of her wow b'dy time from the locale which included gorging on delicious food plus drinks, watching F.R.I.E.N.D.S and doing a lot more. In the clip, she can also be seen in bikini and beachwears that are HOT. Alia Bhatt Birthday: She’s a Fashionista Who Has Mastered the Art of Millennial Dressing! (View Pics).

