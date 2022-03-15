It’ll not be wrong if we say that Alia Bhatt is among the few celebs in B-town who has achieved stardom at a very young age. The last few years have stood witness to the star's meteoric rise from being just a ‘starkid’ to one of the finest actresses in the industry. Over the years, she has not only excelled in her craft, but her wardrobe has also evolved with time. A star in every right, Alia is a fashion stunner who inspires many youths out there. She has definitely mastered the art of millennial dressing and always manages to serve on-point glam. Alia Bhatt Celebrates Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Box Office Century With Vegan Burger and Fries (View Pics).

Right from stunning in a six-yard to even slaying it in casuals, the actress’ stylist Ami Patel makes sure that she dresses to the ‘t’ all the damn time. With her dimpled smile and alluring charm, the 29-year-old diva looks fabulous in whatever she dons. And in honour of her birthday today, we bring to you some of her best style moments straight from Instagram that are gorg. You better take style notes! Meet Alia Bhatt’s Doppelganger Celesti Bairagey Who’s Creating a Storm on Social Media! (View Pics and Video).

In Sparkling Silver Saree!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Sabyasachi's Bandhani Print It Is!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Checkmate!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Subtle Fashion Done Right!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

The Queen Has Arrived!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Blazer + Flared Pants = Perfect!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

She Just Wanted to Pop!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

A Striking Shiny Day!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

That’s it, guys! These are some of the top fashionable looks of the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress that prove she never makes a wrong move in the style department. Here’s wishing the Piscean beauty a very happy birthday from team LatestLY. Rise and shine!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2022 12:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).