Alka Yagnik is one of the most loved Indian playback singers who has recorded over 8,000 songs for films and albums. In her career spanning over four decades, she crooned a varied range of tracks for Hindi films as well as songs in other Indian languages too. Be it seductive numbers, a romantic or a dance track, the two-time National Film Award-winning singer has left everyone mesmerised with her mellifluous voice. Alka Yagnik, who celebrates her 57th birthday today, is known as the ‘Queen Of Playback Singing’. On this special day, let’s revisit some of her iconic numbers. Alka Yagnik Declared Most Streamed Artist on YouTube in 2022, Beats BTS and Other Prominent Singers!

Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai

This is one of the hit tracks from the 90s that Alka Yagnik had crooned with Ila Arun for the movie Khalnayak.

Dil Kehta Hai

A beautiful medley from the movie Akele Hum Akele Tum crooned by the hit duo, Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik.

Taal Se Taal

The songs for the movie Taal were composed by AR Rahman and the 6-minute long song “Taal Se Taal” is one the hit tracks crooned by Sukhwinder Singh, Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan.

Bole Chudiyan

This song from K3G brought together some of the popular playback singers of Bollywood. A perfect festive song crooned by Kavita Krishnamurti, Alka Yagnik, Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan and Amit Kumar.

Agar Tum Saath Ho

An emotional medley from the movie Tamasha, sung by Alka Yagnik and Arijit Singh.

