Bollywood playback singer, Alka Yagnik has made India proud, as she has been crowned as the most streamed artist on YouTube in 2022. As per Guiness Book Of World Records, she has defeated international sensational like Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake and Beyonce. Congo to Yagnik! Alka Yagnik Birthday Special: When The Hit Singer's Chamma Chamma Made Nicole Kidman Get Groovy In Moulin Rouge (Watch Videos).

Alka Yagnik Beats BTS:

Congratulations are in order! ❤️#AlkaYagnik beats #BTS on being the most streamed artist on YouTube in 2022. pic.twitter.com/ryhheZ3aLa — Filmfare (@filmfare) January 30, 2023

