Amitabh Bachchan often shares intriguing pictures on Instagram. From work life to off screen life, his social media handle gives a glimpse of all. This time Big B has treated fans on Insta by sharing a AI-generated (Artificial Intelligence) pic of himself. It is a sharp image with vintage texture that makes his salt-and-pepper look edgy. The veteran actor captioned the post as ‘AI zindabad !!!!’ and this pic has taken internet by storm. AI Reimagines Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in Older Avatars! (View Pics).

Amitabh Bachchan’s AI-Generated Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

