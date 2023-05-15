Have you ever thought about how you will look when you grow old? In fact, have you ever wondered how the celebrities will look when they grow old? If not, AI (Artificial Intelligence) just recreated some of the B-town actor's older versions and we don't know what to say. The celebs include Ranbir Kapoor, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Mahesh Babu, and many more. AI Reimagines Shah Rukh Khan as Marvel Superheroes Iron Man, Thor, Doctor Strange and Captain America! Which One’s Your Favourite (View Pics).

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAHID (@sahixd)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)