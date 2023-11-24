Amitabh Bachchan has generously gifted his daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, the iconic Juhu bungalow 'Prateeksha,' assessed at Rs 50.63 Crores. The transfer, encompassing a vast area of 16,840 sq ft, was formalised through deeds executed on November 8 and registered the following day. The property's ownership transition occurred through two separate gift deeds, corresponding to individual plots on which the bungalow stands. According to Times of India, one of the two plots hosting the bungalow covers 9,585 sq ft, jointly owned by Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. The other, spanning 7,255 sq ft, belongs solely to Big B. Amitabh Bachchan Takes Stranger’s Help to Reach Work Location, Thanks Him in Hilarious Way (View Post).

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Latest News Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)