Amitabh Bachchan took to his micro-blogging site on Sunday (Jan 8) and apologised to fans for numbering his tweets in wrong order. "All my T numbers have gone wrong right from the last right one T 4514," he wrote. Well, as soon as Big B tweeted this, netizens mocked him in the comment section and also shared funny memes over the small incident. Have a look. Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Working With Late Legend Shashi Kapoor in Emotional Post.

LOL

Hahaha

Sadiyo ka mahanayak and making this potentially life threatening error. Absolutely shameful https://t.co/J2Y4o7mtUC — Udit (@udit_buch) January 8, 2023

ROFL

I have not seen someone as criminal as you. This is unpardonable https://t.co/PChopdMzUv — shrinking👩‍⚕️ (@npmv_0542) January 8, 2023

Woah

Even the 'apologies' spelling gone wrong. Endgame is here.. https://t.co/bEDjWgso1l pic.twitter.com/4tDGicoiGw — Amit Singh (@amitsingh13c) January 8, 2023

Hilarious

Funny

