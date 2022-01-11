Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan felt nostalgic on Tuesday, remembering his bond with late actor Shashi Kapoor.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Big B shared a collage of pictures in memory of his late co-star.

In one picture, the actors can be seen standing next to each other in a scene from 'Kabhi Kabhie'.

In the caption, Bachchan wrote in Hindi, "Zamana beet gaya...na jaane kitni filme ki saath mein."

Fans and fellow members of the film industry flooded the post with comments.

Actor Rohit Roy wrote, "Best pair ever!!! Chalk and cheese, perfect foils!"

"Old is gold," a fan added.

Apart from 'Kabhi Kabhie', Bachchan and Kapoor had worked together in several films including 'Roti Kapda Aur Makaan', 'Deewar', 'Kaala Patthar', 'Silsila' and 'Namak Halaal', among many others.

Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79 in 2017, leaving generations of Bollywood fans shocked and grieving. (ANI)

