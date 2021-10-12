The megastar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, celebrated his 79th birthday on October 11, 2021. On this special occasion, there were several members of the film industry, family members and fans who had showered him with love and best wishes across social media platforms. Big B, who feels humbled to see this sweet gesture, has thanked everyone for extending such heartwarming wishes. He has posted a tweet that read, “it shall be impossible to fathom the love of the well wishers .. and harder still to respond to each individually .. but, here on this page my gracious thanks to all that have sent greetings .. My love ..”

Big B Thanks Everyone For Birthday Wishes:

T 4058 - it shall be impossible to fathom the love of the well wishers .. and harder still to respond to each individually .. but, here on this page my gracious thanks to all that have sent greetings .. My love .. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/S23I1Sm3YA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 11, 2021

