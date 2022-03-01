The trailer of Sunny Leone's film titled Anamika is out. We get to see Sunny as a secret agent M who has gone rogue. She is on a mission to find out about her past while every other agent is after her life. The show, which went in production in 2020, marks the first collaboration between the 40-year-old actor and director Vikram Bhatt.

Take A Look At The Trailer Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)