Today, October 11, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey shared a picture with his wife Anamika Gautam, where the two are seen celebrating Karva Chauth (Karwa Chauth) abroad. Sharing the picture on X (formerly Twitter), the Godda MP wrote, "Karva Chauth wishes". Soon after the BJP leader shared the post, netizens questioned Nishikant Dubey for celebrating Karva Chauth (Karwa Chauth) abroad. One user wrote, "Nishikant Dubey has done amazing development work, but the opposition is saying that this picture is from abroad," while a second user said, "The honorable MP from Godda, chosen from its very soil, has gone off to celebrate Karva Chauth amid Europe's glittering allure." A third user asked, "Brother, which smart city in Jharkhand is this?". ‘Destroying Constitutional Institutions’: Nishikant Dubey Slams Rahul Gandhi As Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Challenging 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Nishikant Dubey Extends Karva Chauth Wishes

X User Questions Nishikant Dubey

Hamen Sawadesh bol bol ke Kudh videsh mein Enjoy kar rahe ho .. — Mukesh (@mikejava85) October 11, 2025

Opposition Is Saying That This Picture Is From Abroad, Says X User

'The MP Revels in Love Under Foreign Lights, Amidst Sparkling Buildings'

सांसद महोदय गोड्डा की ज़मीन से चुनकर आए, पर करवा चौथ मनाने चले गए यूरोप की चमक में। झारखंड के गांवों में अंधेरा, टूटी सड़कें, बेरोज़गारी की मार — और उधर सांसद जी चमचमाती बिल्डिंगों के बीच विदेशी रोशनी में प्यार निभा रहे हैं। क्या गोड्डा में आसमान का चांद कम चमकता है, या… — Vivekanand Yadav (@Vivekanand_Ydv1) October 11, 2025

Ekdum Europe Lagrha Hai, Says Netizen

Wow sir.. Godda constituency kitna develop hogya😍😍😍.. Ekdum europe lagrha hai. — Shaad Ali (@shaadali313) October 11, 2025

Brother, Which Smart City in Jharkhand Is This?

