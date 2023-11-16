Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja hosted a grand welcome party at their Mumbai home for former footballer David Beckham on Wednesday (Nov 15) night. The event was a fun affair with many well-known faces in attendance. Now a day later, Anand took to his Insta and dropped a few clicks online from the bash which sees Beckham, Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor and others enjoying IND vs NZ semi-finals match on big TV. FYI, the Men in Blue defeated New Zealand in the world cup match and are now in the finals. Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Other Celebs Strike Happy Poses With David Beckham at Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s Dinner Party (See Pics).

Inside David Beckham's Welcome Party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)

