English football icon David Beckham is currently in India. The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador began his trip by visiting a school in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and has now arrived in Mumbai to attend the House of Instagram event. Video from the event has surfaced online, and the Inter Miami FC boss could be seen meeting South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu at the venue. In one of the videos, Beckham can be seen getting on the stage to receive a warm welcome from the dignitaries, including Sam, who shared a hug with him. In another video, the two can be seen exiting the venue and again sharing a hug before leaving. Women World Cup 2025: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Praises Team India’s Iconic Victory, Calls It a Turning Point for Women in Sports (View Post).

David Beckham Grabs Eyeballs at House of Instagram Event in Mumbai; Samantha Ruth Prabhu Welcomes Him On Stage

David Beckham and Samantha Ruth Prabhu Clicked Leaving the Venue

