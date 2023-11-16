Karisma Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor recently delighted fans by sharing a heartfelt moment with football icon David Beckham. During Beckham's visit to Mumbai for the India vs New Zealand Semi-finals, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja graciously hosted him for dinner at their residence and the starry bash was attended by several celebrities including, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Sanjay Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar. Karisma and Maheep capturing the essence of the evening, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their meeting with Beckham. David Beckham Plays Cricket With Children in Gujarat While on His Short Visit to India As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador (See Pic)

Watch Karisma Kapoor's Pic With David Beckham Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

