Producer Anand Pandit's 60th birthday bash turned into a star-studded affair, attended by a galaxy of celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Shroff. Newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram also joined the party. The extravagant celebration witnessed the presence of luminaries like Kajol and Abhishek Bachchan, adding glitz to the festivity. The event, teeming with industry A-listers, exuded grandeur as guests toasted to Pandit's milestone. The presence of Bollywood's elite elevated the soirée, showcasing warmth and camaraderie within the industry's inner circle. Dunki Review: Fans Praise Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s Performances, Describe Rajkumar Hirani’s Film as an ‘Emotional Watch’ (Video).

Shah Rukh Khan At Anand Pandit's Birthday Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Bachchan Family At Anand Pandit's Birthday Party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kajol At Anand Pandit's Birthday Party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Newly Wed Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram At Anand Pandit's Birthday Party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan At Anand Pandit's Birthday Party:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)