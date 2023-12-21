Today, numerous fans flocked to theaters to witness Dunki. Marking Shah Rukh Khan’s third release this year, this film holds special significance as it marks his maiden collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani. Movie enthusiasts were eagerly anticipating the outcome of the dynamic actor-director duo’s project. Following the screening, many shared their reviews, not only praising the narrative but also widely applauding the performances of SRK and Vicky Kaushal. Some have even described Dunki as an ‘emotional watch’. Check out the video below to see what fans are saying about SRK's newly released movie. Dunki Movie Review: Critics Hail Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's Film, Lauds Rajkumar Hirani's Storytelling Power!

Fans’ Review On Dunki Movie

#WATCH | Mumbai | Fans react to Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki after watching it on the first day of its release. A fan says, "I watched the first day, first show of the film. It is so good. When I heard that Shah Rukh Khan was appearing in a Rajkumar Hirani film, my expectations… pic.twitter.com/lrauJ6Griq — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023

