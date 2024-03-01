Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to kick off his pre-wedding celebrations with Radhika Merchant, igniting a frenzy of excitement across the internet. Starting on March 1, the three-day affair has drawn attention from celebrities across various industries, all eager to join the lavish festivities. The event lineup promises an unforgettable experience, featuring a dazzling drone show that will light up the sky like never before. Adding to the anticipation is the much-awaited live performance by pop icon Rihanna, who is making her debut appearance in India. The evening will conclude with a delectable dinner and an after-party, ensuring a perfect end to the magical celebration. Rihanna's Cheeky Response to Fan's Joke About Her Heavy Luggage Arrival at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Festivities in Jamnagar Is Unmissable!.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities Day One Full Itinerary:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)