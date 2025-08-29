The Ambani family culminated their Ganesh Chaturthi festival in a grand manner. Videos shared by paparazzi accounts on Instagram captured a playful Radhika hurling flower petals at Anant Ambani, while Orry was standing on one side, enjoying the couple’s banter during the Ganpati Visarjan celebration. Hailed as Antilia Cha Raja, Ganpati Bappa’s festival is annually marked by the family in their residence with devotion and grandeur. The Antilia Cha Raja 2025 visarjan videos were shared on Instagram, which quickly resonated with the viewers online.

Radhika and Anant Ambani Being Playful During Ganesh Visarjan

Antilia Cha Raja 2025 Visarjan Videos

Power Couple!

