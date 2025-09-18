Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is set to release on Netflix on September 18, 2025. Ahead of its launch, a special premiere was held in Mumbai, which saw the presence of several well-known faces. Among the high-profile guests, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani arrived with their family to support the event. The couple made a graceful entry together, walking hand-in-hand and posing briefly for the cameras. Mukesh Ambani kept his look classic in a black suit paired with a crisp white shirt, while Nita Ambani wore a turquoise shimmer saree with jewellery that added to her elegant style. Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant also turned heads at the premiere. Radhika dazzled in a red gown, Akash opted for a classic black suit with a white shirt, while Shloka looked chic in a fitted black dress. The trio smiled for the cameras, adding charm to the red carpet. Their presence at the premiere added charm to the evening as Aryan’s much-talked-about project gears up for release. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Premiere: Shah Rukh Khan–Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor–Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn–Kajol and Other B-Town Celebs Arrive in Style for Aryan Khan’s Big Day (Watch Video)

Ambani’s Attend Aryan Khan’s Netflix Premiere – Watch

