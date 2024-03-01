Rihanna's pre-wedding performance in India has caused quite a stir. The video of her bringing in her luggage was a hit online, with one fan jokingly asking if she brought a "folding house" with her. Rihanna, known for her quick wit, replied, saying the stage couldn't fit in her carry-on, adding a shrugging emoji for good measure. This playful exchange was a fun moment before her performance, which included some of her biggest hits like “Diamonds”, “We Found Love In A Hopeless Place”, and more. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities: Rihanna Arrives in Jamnagar Ahead of Her Performance at the Couple's Wedding Celebrations (Watch Video).

Rihanna's Luggage Video

Check Her S

assy Response To A Fan's Comment On Her Heavy Luggage (Photo Credits: Instagram(

