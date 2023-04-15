Ananya Panday has shared a series of pictures on Instagram that gives glimpses of herself enjoying some good time. Good view, good food, good reads and little adventure – this photo dump comprises all of it. The actress calls these moments as ‘sukoon’ and it is just relatable. Ananya Panday Chills on a Boat in Floral Bikini As She Listens to 'Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein' on Loop in Italy (View Pics).

Ananya Panday’s Photo Dump

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)