Arjun Kapoor has quite an Ishaqzaade wish for 'chachu' Anil Kapoor on his birthday. As today, Arjun took to Instagram and shared a quirky video, which sees Anil looking fit and fab with "Chokra Jawaan" song playing in the backdrop. 'Anti-aging ke Badshah @anilskapoor ko happy birthday," he captioned the post. Have a look. Anil Kapoor Remembers Father Surinder Kapoor on His Birth Anniversary, Says ’Till Today Everyone From Film Fraternity Have Good Things To Talk About Him’.

Arjun Kapoor Wishes Anil Kapoor:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

