Ranbir Kapoor's long-time announced venture titled Animal now has a release date. Well, reportedly, the gangster-based family drama helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to release at the theatres on August 11, 2023, which is Independence week. However, there has been no official confirmation on this. It's said that Ranbir plays the role of a psychopath in this one.

Check It Out:

#Xclusiv... RANBIR KAPOOR - SANDEEP REDDY VANGA'S 'ANIMAL' ARRIVES ON 11 AUG 2023... #RanbirKapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's [#ArjunReddy, #KabirSingh] first collaboration #Animal to release in *cinemas* on 11 Aug 2023 #IndependenceDay weekend. pic.twitter.com/9lSUgjL08q — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 19, 2021

