During Javed Akhtar's speech at the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival in Aurangabad, he openly expressed concerns about certain films which are gaining success and popularity these days. Without explicitly mentioning Animal, the renowned lyricist deemed certain movies, including the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, as perilous. In response to Akhtar's criticism, Animal's handle took word shot at the national award winner and called his art form big false. The handle claim, the write of his calibre can't under the betrayal of a lover and goes on to further justifying the problematic actions of the film's protagonist, saying 'Let love be free from the politics of gender'. Animal Success Party: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt Arrive Together, Pose for Photos at the Event (Watch Video).

Animal's X Handle Takes Dig At Javed Akhtar:

Writer of your calibre cannot understand the betrayal of a lover (Between Zoya & Ranvijay) then all your art form is big FALSE 🙃 & If a woman (betrayed and fooled by a man in the name of love) would have said "lick my shoe" then you guys would have celebrated it by calling it… — Animal The Film (@AnimalTheFilm) January 7, 2024

