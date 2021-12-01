Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma's film Antim: The Final Truth, which was released on November 26, is holding a balanced place in the box office after running for five days. Earlier, the gangster drama earned Rs 5.03 crore on Day 1, Rs 6.03 crore on Day 2, Rs 7.55 crore on Day 3, Rs 3.24 crore on Day 4 and Rs 2.90 crore on Day 5, now after such collections it stands at a total of Rs 24.75 crore. The movie is growing quite well and healthy than the previous week. It seems like fans of Salman has actually got the twist and flavour of the flick. Antim Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Gangster Drama Earns Rs 21.85 Crore.

#Antim maintains a strong grip on Day 5… 10.49% decline on Tue [vis-à-vis Mon] indicates it will continue to sprint in Weekend 2 as well… A healthy total is on the cards… Fri 5.03 cr, Sat 6.03 cr, Sun 7.55 cr, Mon 3.24 cr, Tue 2.90 cr. Total: ₹ 24.75 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/t1xAYE9L86 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 1, 2021

