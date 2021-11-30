Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s gangster film Antim: The Final Truth was released on the theatres on November 26. The movie collected Rs 5.03 crore on Day 1, Rs 6.03 crore on Day 2, Rs 7.55 crore on Day 3 and Rs 3.24 crore on Day 4, now after such earnings it stands total of Rs 21.85 crore. The movie saw an excellent growth on Day 2, Day 3 and Day 4. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the flick passes the crucial test of Monday as audiences are slowly getting attracted towards the movie. Hope so, the film will do good on this week's BO. Antim Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Film Sees Growth, Collects Rs 18.61 Crore.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#Antim passes the crucial ‘Monday Test’… Maintains a strong grip in #Maharashtra, which is contributing largely to its overall total… Eyes ₹ 29 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*… Fri 5.03 cr, Sat 6.03 cr, Sun 7.55 cr, Mon 3.24 cr. Total: ₹ 21.85 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/liC3VT79VX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 30, 2021

