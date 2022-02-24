Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar tied the knot on February 19 and the former’s sister Anusha Dandekar has shared a quirky post along with a series of pictures to congratulate the newlyweds. She mentioned in her post, “Congratulations Chicken and Fu in law.” She also said, “Farhan we hand her over to you now! You can call us whenever you need help, we’ve changed our numbers though..”

Shibani Dandekar And Farhan Akhtar Wedding Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)