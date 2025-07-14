Farhan Akhtar recently had a memorable weekend at Wimbledon 2025 with his wife Shibani Dandekar and father Javed Akhtar. He posted photos and videos from the event on social media, calling it a “special experience.” Farhan shared, “What a beautiful weekend at @wimbledon with dad & Shibani .. such a special experience every time we’ve attended. This has to rank amongst the best sporting tickets on the calendar .. pure class Honest admission - was rooting for Alcaraz to make it 3 in a row but today belonged to Sinner. He played incredibly well and deserved the win.” Farhan and Shibani, who got married in February 2022 after dating for four years, looked happy and relaxed during the outing. Before Shibani, Farhan was married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he parted ways in 2016. 21 Years of ‘Lakshya,’ Actor-Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar Celebrates 21 With Nostalgic Tribute, Reflects on the Film’s Impact and Enduring Message (See Post)

