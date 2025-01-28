Vikrant Massey has finally cleared the air regarding rumours about taking a sabbatical from acting. As per Filmfare, Vikrant will be seen in the much-anticipated Don 3, where he plays the villain in Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani's film. This has been confirmed by Filmfare, putting an end to all speculation. As per Filmfare source, "Vikrant is playing the villain in Don 3," and it seems like the actor is ready to embrace this bold new challenge. With Ranveer Singh stepping into the lead role, Vikrant’s antagonist character is sure to add a thrilling dynamic to the film. ‘Don 3’: Shooting for Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani’s Spy Film Postponed; to Now Go on Floors in June 2025 – Reports.

Vikrant Massey in Don 3?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

