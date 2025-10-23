The festive season is considered an auspicious time in our country, and people often bring home new things during this period. Not just the common man, even celebrities follow the tradition. Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar added a luxurious new car to his collection. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor bought a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 worth INR 3.15 crore. A video shared by paparazzi page Viral Bhayani on Instagram showed the actor and his wife, Shibani Dandekar, stepping out of their brand-new SUV in Mumbai’s Bandra. On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will be next seen in the war drama 120 Bahadur, which us scheduled for a theatrical release on November 21, 2025. Farhan Akhtar Says Amitabh Bachchan’s Handwritten Letter ‘Is Most Prestigious Award of All’.

Amid Diwali Celebrations, Farhan Akhtar Brings Home Mercedes Maybach SUV; Actor Takes His Ride for a Spin

