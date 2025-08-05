Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is returning to the big screen after four years with 120 Bahadur. The movie brings to life the bravery and courage of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati through cinema. On August 5, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film. The two-minute teaser offers glimpses of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati and the soldiers of Charlie Company of the 13 Kumaon Regiment during the 1962 Indo-China war and the Battle of Rezang La, where 120 Indian soldiers fought against thousands of Chinese troops. The film is directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai. Besides playing the lead role, Farhan Akhtar is also producing the film under his banner, Excel Entertainment. 120 Bahadur is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 21, 2025. ‘120 Bahadur’ Release Date Announced: Farhan Akhtar’s War Film To Hit Theatres on November 21, 2025.

Watch the Teaser of ‘120 Bahadur’:

