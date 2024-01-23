Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul joyfully mark their first wedding anniversary today, January 23, 2024. The couple recently treated their followers to enchanting moments from their weddings, showcasing unseen highlights on Instagram. In the shared clips, the duo radiates love, capturing tender embraces and joyful scenes from their Haldi ceremony. Alongside the dreamy visuals, Athiya and Rahul expressed their feelings, stating, "Finding you was like coming home (infinite)". The heartfelt post celebrates a year of marital bliss as the couple continues to share their love story with fans. Athiya Shetty Birthday: Meet The Fashionista Who Continues To Rule Our Hearts!

Athiya Shetty's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)