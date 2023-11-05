Motichoor Chaknachoor actress Athiya Shetty celebrates her birthday on November 5. Suniel Shetty's darling daughter is often hailed for being a fashion icon in the making, with Diet Sabya even suggesting how she can be an actress-turned-model. With her tall and lean frame, she even fits in the category and can slay any damn silhouette that you may suggest to her. Shetty's tryst with fashion has only yielded good results and her Instagram is a testament to that. Masaba Gupta, Athiya Shetty, Anushka Sharma - B-town Brides Who Didn't Pick the Typical Red Lehengas for Their Wedding!

Draped in luxurious couture outfits, Athiya Shetty is always a delight for sore eyes. From international brands like Dior to Indian designers like Anamika Khanna, Athiya Shetty has always managed to pick the best names and adore their creations like never before. A saree, co-ord set or simply a dress apt for her casual gatherings, her wardrobe is filled with all the pretty pieces that you can think of. Athiya should probably start a masterclass on how to get your outfit right all the time. And while she's at it, let's check out some of her best sartorial moments and celebrate her special day in her way. Athiya Shetty Offers Peek into Her Memorable Moments in Sweden (View Pics).

Red Hot!

Like a Ray of Sunshine

Always Pretty

Forever Anamika Khanna Fan!

Lady in Dior

Nailing Her Denim-on-Denim Trend

Elegance Personified

Happy Birthday, Athiya Shetty!

