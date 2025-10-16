The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have posted from their first training session in Perth, ahead of the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025, scheduled to be played on October 19. In the pictures, the India national cricket team stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, along with the head coach Gautam Gambhir and other members of the coaching staff were present. Gautam Gambhir was even seen talking to the ex-captain Rohit Sharma. Starting October 19, the Men in Blue are set to play a three-match ODI series against the Aussies, followed by a five-match T20I series, both in Australia. Virat Kohli Fan From Karachi Gets Indian Cricketer’s Autograph on RCB Jersey Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

India Begin Training in Perth:

