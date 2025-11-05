India national cricket team's new-age Mr Dependable KL Rahul took to his Instagram and wished his wife Athiya Shetty happy birthday. Born November 5, 1992, Athiya is a Bollywood actress, who married Rahul in a private wedding in 2023. Rahul apart from sharing unseen photos of the couple, also penned a heartfelt note, where the cricketer called Athiya, ' my best friend, wifey, lover, stress ball and goofball', while wishing her the warmest of birthday wishes. The Indian batter is currently enjoying his time off cricket with India engaged in a T20I series against Australia Down Under, and will in all likelihood be seen in the upcoming IND vs SA Tests 2025. KL Rahul Shares Adorable Pic With Baby Daughter Evaarah As He Spends Quality Family Time After IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series (See Post).

KL Rahul's Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Wife Athiya Shetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)

