Ahead of the trailer release on February 18, the makers of Bachchhan Paandey have teased fans with a new ferocious poster. Featuring the lead stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, the picture sees the duo pulling off a bike stunt with utmost ease. The movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.

Bachchhan Paandey New Poster:

#BachchhanPaandey के नज़र के तीर और @kritisanon की होली पे गोली 😎 Fasten your seatbelts…iss baar kuchh alag hi maza aane wala hai. Trailer out tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/iotXQrAhHl — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)