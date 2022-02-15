Akshay Kumar took to social media today (Feb 15) and announced the trailer release date of his next Bachchhan Paandey. The movie's trailer will be out on February 18. Starring Akki, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Kriti Sanon in major roles, the film is all set for a theatrical release on March 18 this year during Holi.

Check It Out:

This is one character that has more shades than a paint shop! #BachchhanPaandey aapko daraane, hasaane, rulaane sab ke liye ready hai. Please give him all your love 🙏🏻 Trailer Out on 18th Feb, 2022. pic.twitter.com/zsEhEnwPeZ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 15, 2022

