The makers of the action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff shared an exclusive glimpse of the making of the film. Taking to Instagram, Akshay treated fans with the behind-the-scene video and captioned it, "It's time for an extraordinary action experience that pushes boundaries! Watch the exclusive behind-the-scenes now.#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024." Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Makers of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-Starrer Share ‘Making of the Real Action Film’ (Watch BTS Video).

From cars flying in the air, action-packed sequences to intense helicopter scenes in the backdrop of snow-capped mountains and lush greenery, clip gave a glimpse of the movie. Sharing his feelings about the film, director Ali Abbas Zafar said, "People often ask me what is this wild, crazy fascination of making big action films, and I don't have an answer. I usually say that maybe it's an instinct of feeling scared, an instinct of trying to achieve something which is impossible! In this movie the canvas of action is very real, very raw, very rugged, its going to be a treat for action lovers"

Producer Jackky Bhagnani added, "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has two biggest action stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff together for the first time, and we shot with an intention that action jo hona chahiye wo dhamakedaar hona chiye aur real hona chahiye, and we have made sure that it looks really believable. We hope the audience join the real action on screen by their heroes". "Ali had earlier said, VFX should be less, I want to make it real. I was very nervous, how can such a big action be real in today's time and we saw it," producer Vashu Bhagnani continued. Recently, makers wrapped up the shooting of the film. The Heropanti actor shared a couple of new 'muddy' pictures with Akshay and penned an adorable note for him. Taking to Instagram, he shared the pics that he captioned, "Went through some of the most intense sequences of our lives but couldnt have asked for a better partner to take on those challenges with...bade..tere peeche tera yaar khada."

In the pics, both the actors could be seen flaunting their abs and muscles. They can be seen covered with a layer of thick black substance which is apparently the mud from the Dead Sea in Jordan. Akshay also shared a picture with Tiger and his team. He captioned the pic, "Tired of the same old memes, here's some new mud-terial. This is how we celebrated the end of this memorable schedule of #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan at the Dead Sea in Jordan. It's a 'wrap'!" Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Wrap Up Intensive Jordan Shoot, Actors Spotted at Mumbai Airport (Watch Video).

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals. The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars actors Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ajay Devgn's period sports drama film Maidaan.

